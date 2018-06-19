This year’s 53rd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (June 29 – July 7) will present a Crystal Globe for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema to actor and director Tim Robbins.

Oscar-winner Robbins, known for a string of memorable performances including in Mystic River and The Shawshank Redemption and for directing movies including Dead Man Walking, will present two of his directorial efforts at the Czech festival: Bob Roberts and Cradle Will Rock. He will also appear on stage for a special concert performance with his band Tim Robbins And The Rogues Gallery Band.

As previously revealed, the festival will also present a Crystal Globe — its highest award — to Rain Man director Barry Levinson. Among festival guests this year will be Terry Gilliam, who will present his labor of love The Man Who Killed Don Quixote; Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer, who will present Parting Glass; actor Rory Cochrane and producer John Lesher, who will be at the festival with Hostiles; Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, who will present Debra Granik’s Leave No Trace; Richard Linklater, who will take part in a tribute to the Austin Film Society, which he founded in 1985; The Hurt Locker producer Greg Shapiro; and director Romain Gavras with his movie The World Is Yours.

The festival’s Grand Jury will comprise director Mark Cousins, actor Zrinka Cvitešić, producer Marta Donzelli, author Zdeněk Holý and director Nanouk Leopold.

This year’s 12-strong main competition includes ten world premieres and two international premieres, including I Do Not Care If We Go Down In History As Barbarians from Romanian filmmaker Radu Jude; Zoology director Ivan Tverdovsky’s Jumpman; and Peter Brunner’s Austro-American drama To The Night starring Caleb Landry Jones, who will present the film at the festival.