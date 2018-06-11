Netflix has announced another new series tonight: Kaos, a darkly comic reimaging of Greek mythology from creator-writer Charlie Covell (Netflix’s The End of The F***ing World). The news comes just after the streamer unveiled Away, a mission-to-Mars drama from Jason Katims and Matt Reeves.

Here’s the official logline for the 10-episode straight-to-series Kaos: A darkly comedic and contemporary reimagining of Greek mythology, exploring themes of gender politics, power, and life in the underworld. No cast or other creatives were announced.

Produced by All3Media and Brightstar, it will be exec produced by All3′ Nina Lederman and Brightstar’s Tanya Seghatchian and John Woodward.