Andrew Caldwell (iZombie), Jade Pettyjohn (School of Rock) and Anthony Keyvan (Fresh Off The Boat) are set as series regulars opposite John Slattery, Rafe Spall and Allison Tollman in Hulu’s political, dystopian half-hour comedy pilot Kansas City, from Amblin TV and Sony Pictures TV.

Set in Kansas City, the single-camera project, which has yet to get a formal pilot greenlight but already is in production, was written by Zev Borow (Lethal Weapon), with Rhys Thomas (Comrade Detective) set to direct.

Kansas City is set in a future where the city is separated by a wall between liberals and conservatives. Absurd misinformation and enmity rage as the two cities aim to undermine each other. In West Kansas City, political heavyweight Ellis Brookmeyer (Slattery) holds sway. His former son-in-law, Ben Graham (Spall), lives in East K.C. and yearns to be reunited with his daughter Clarissa (Pettyjohn, who lives in West K.C.). To accomplish this Ben gets involved with an East K.C. intelligence operation, with consequences he can not predict, let alone control.

Caldwell will play Seth, the top-selling hot tub, spa tub, and home sauna salesmen in the Greater Kansas City metropolitan area. He is also an operative for the East Kansas City Intelligence Service.

Pettyjohn’s Clarissa is a high school sophomore, church-goer, and aspiring jazz singer, who feels close to all the members of her family regardless of which side of the wall they call home.

Keyvan is Jamaal, a 16-year-old who recently moved to West Kansas City from Chicago, another country, literally. Clarissa (Pettyjohn) befriends him and the two expand each other’s worldview in ways neither thought possible.

Caldwell recurred as Harley Jones on the CW’s iZombie and recently guest-starred on Netflix’s American Vandal, among other credits. He’s repped by Artists First and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

Pettyjohn will next appear alongside Nicole Kidman in feature Destroyer and Laura Dern in Trial By Fire, both set for a fall release. On TV, she was most recently seen as Summer Hathaway in Nick’s School of Rock. Pettyjohn is repped by Innovative Artists and manager Karen Renna.

Keyvan’s recent TV credits include Alexa & Katie, Major Crimes and Fresh Off The Boat, among others. He’s repped by Coast to Coast Entertainment, Protégé Entertainment and Meyer & Downs.