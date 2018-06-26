Director-writer and newly minted Academy member Justin Simien is taking his voice to the podcast universe with his new podcast “Don’t @ Me.”

In the trailer below, the creator of Netflix’s acclaimed comedy Dear White People describes the KCRW podcast as an “attitude.” Each episode will feature conversations with actors, artists and creators who are shaping our culture.

“It’s when you want to say something on your Twitter or Instagram without getting hit by immediate ‘well, actuallys’ or think pieces without thought,” said Simien. “This is a safe space for trendsetters and troublemakers to get together without filter or interruption.”

True to Dear White People form, Simien and his guests will tackle race, gender, and sexuality and how it impacts our lives and shapes our work.

In the debut episode, Simien welcomes The Chi creator and Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe and Underground star Misha Green and they talk about living out and Black in Hollywood.