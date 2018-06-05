Justin Bieber and Mythos Studios are developing an animated film based on Cupid with the superstar as the voice of the god of love and attraction. Bieber will also serve as the film’s executive producer.

In mythology, Cupid is the winged god of Love who is the son of Venus (the Goddess of Love and Beauty) and the War god Mars. Cupid is known for his playful and mischievous personality who carries a magical bow and arrow. His arrows strike unknowing mortals, creating an uncontrollable desire and love for the first person they see.

“When this project was brought to Justin, he instantly was excited to be a part of it. Fortunately for us, like Cupid, he knows a little bit about love and mischief,” said Mythos Studios co-founder Scooter Braun.

“Both myself and Scooter have a lifelong love of mythology and we are so excited to partner with Justin to bring the amazing, magical story of Cupid to the world,” said Mythos Studios co-founder David Maisel, who previously worked with the singer as producers of Never Say Never in 2011. That documentary, which followed Bieber through his 2010 concert tour, is known as the top performing music doc ever. It grossed $99M worldwide on a relatively low (reported) production budget of around $13M.

Most recently, Maisel was the executive producer of the animated film The Angry Birds Movie from Sony. Maisel also was an exec producer on Iron Man (1 and 2), The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: The First Avenger, and Thor.

Mythos Studios was founded as a joint venture between SB Projects founder Braun and Marvel Studios founding Chairman Maisel. In addition to Cupid (which is only a working title), Mythos Studios has two projects in active development based on Aspen Comics franchises Fathom and Soulfire. Mythos Studios also owns a 50% stake in Aspen Comics.