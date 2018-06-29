Sony/Black Label Media’s Sicario: Day of the Soldado collected $2M in previews last night from 2,669 locations starting at 7PM. Meanwhile Lionsgate’s basketball comedy Uncle Drew scored $1.1M in Thursday previews last night at 2,200 theaters.

Universal

Both titles are counter-programming to Universal’s box office beast Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which ended a great week with an estimated $204.7M. The J.A. Bayona-directed sequel will lead all films again at the box office with an estimated second weekend take around $60M. Last night, Fallen Kingdom took in $11.3M, -8% from Wednesday. Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 still owns second with $10M Thursday, -2% for the day, a second week’s take of $124.7M and a running two week total of $394.1M, currently at this minute the third-highest Pixar movie of all-time behind Finding Dory ($486.2M) and Toy Story 3 ($415M).

Soldado is projected to make $12M for the weekend at 3,055 theaters, while Uncle Drew is making a lap toward $11M-$15M at 2,742. Uncle Drew has a 58% Rotten Tomatoes score while Soldado‘s RT score has declined to 64% fresh off 121 reviews from its 72% fresh earlier in the week from 39. The first Sicario, distributed by Lionsgate in 2015, made $12.1M in its wide break weekend after a platform launch and ended its domestic run with $46.9M off a 93% certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes score. Stefano Sollima directs this time from a script by Taylor Sheridan, who also penned the original movie.

Lionsgate

Uncle Drew‘s Thursday is just under such recent male comedies like Tag which earned $1.3M on its preview night before turning in a $14.95M weekend. It’s also above such African American comedies such as Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween ($855K Thursday preview, $28.5M opening weekend) and Barbershop: The Next Cut ($735K Thursday, $20.2M weekend) which overindexed their preview nights in regards to their opening weekends, a great halo effect for any comedy. Uncle Drew expands to 2,742 today. Charles Stone III directs this comedy which is based off the 2012 Pepsi digital series that has amassed over 150M views. Jan Longing wrote while Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey produced Uncle Drew which carries an estimated production cost in the high teens. Soldado reportedly has a production cost of $35M fully financed by Black Label media while Sony receives a distribution-marketing fee.