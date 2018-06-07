Refresh for latest…: Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom started offshore rollout in seven overseas markets on Wednesday and served up $20.2M (including previews) in its first dino-stomping steps at the international box office. In total, the J.A. Bayona-directed sequel to 2015’s reboot of the classic franchise will be at play in 48 offshore markets this weekend, one week ahead of the China release, and two before domestic gets its first bite.

There was a roaring start in Korea which opened to a record breaking $9.7M (10.3B won) and over 1M admissions to become the biggest opening day of all time in both admissions and box office. The local Memorial Day bow beats all previous opening day box office records which were previously held by Universal’s own The Mummy (7.4B won) and in terms of admissions by Avengers: Infinity War (980K).

Elsewhere, France opened with $1.7M and is No. 1 with 60% market share; Indonesia bowed to $1M (120% bigger than Jurassic World‘s opening day/2nd biggest Wednesday launch for Universal); and Germany scored No. 1 with $865K/55% market share.

The Philippines had a great No. 1 opening with $732K for 27% ahead of JW the first. In Belgium, the T-Rex is aces at 64% market share at $156K

In previews, Singapore is the 4th biggest single day ever with $264K which is 10% bigger than Jurassic World. The UK‘s Wednesday previews of $2.9M are Universal’s 2nd biggest Wednesday previews of all time. Malaysia also had a great day of previews with $441K, at the same level as Jurassic World.

More markets are coming on board today including Italy, Russia, and Hong Kong.

MORE…