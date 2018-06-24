Refresh for latest…: Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom scored a hat-trick this weekend, taking the No. 1 position at the international box office for the third frame in a row. With $106.7M overseas in the session, including a sophomore weekend in China where it passed $200M, the sequel’s offshore cume is now $561.5M for $711.5M worldwide.

The J.A. Bayona-helmed return to Isla Nublar added 17 markets this frame including majors Mexico, Brazil and Australia where World Cup play had little impact. In total, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has opened No. 1 in 67 international markets to date and stomped the franchise across $4.4B.

Openings in Brazil, Central America, Argentina, Colombia and Chile were among those that topped the previous film this weekend. In the Middle Kingdom, Fallen Kingdom held onto the top spot with a $32.4M frame for $202.6M to date.

Disney New in China this session was Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 with $21.2M. That’s good for Pixar’s best debut session ever in the market. In India, the super-powered sequel is already the highest grossing release from Dis/Pixar ever. The full weekend, which also added Thailand as the movie continues a staggered rollout, was $56.8M. That takes the international box office to $134.7M with just 44% of overseas in play. Combined with its domestic take after two weekends, Incredibles 2 has a global cume of $485M.

Elsewhere, Fox’s Deadpool 2 crossed $400M internationally while Warner Bros’ Ocean’s 8 continues as strong counterprogramming with $70.6M overseas to date. Another counterprogrammer, Fox’s Love, Simon, has topped $20M offshore after key markets were held back to play against the World Cup.

HOLDOVERS/EXPANSIONS

JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM

Universal In its 3rd outing at the international box office, Universal/Amblin’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was king again, taking the No. 1 spot with $106.7M over the session. This brings the offshore total to $561.5M and the global haul to $711.5M after a great domestic start this weekend. JWFK is expected to be another $1B grosser for the studio and to finish above $800M internationally. The movie has opened No. 1 in 67 international markets, Venezuela was the sole holdout where it bowed behind Incredibles 2. Japan is on deck in July.

In IMAX, JWFK added $4.3M overseas for a total $46M worldwide to date. Approximately 53% of all global sales for the Chris Pratt-starrer have been for 3D showings. Of that, RealD has generated $105M.

China is the top play overall at $202.6M to date with $32.4M this weekend — a relatively standard 71% drop from open. JWFK still has some runway ahead as far as major Hollywood pics go, although local titles will begin rolling out as the July blackout begins.

New this session, the biggest openers were Mexico with $12.3M at 811 locations which is in line with the previous Jurassic and is Uni’s 5th best start in the market; Brazil’s 701 dates drew $9.2M; and Australia spent $7.9M at 304 sites in Uni’s widest release ever — Saturday was up 76% from Friday.

Openings this weekend were bigger than Jurassic World in Brazil, Central America, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Boliva, Paraguay, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Behind China, Korea is the top hub at $43.27M, followed by the UK ($41.8M), France ($19.5M) and Germany ($18.74M). Strong holds were seen in the latter (-41%) as well as Austria (-26%), Netherlands (-25%), Egypt (+35%) and Turkey (-39%).

The Top 10 is rounded out by Spain ($18.23M), Taiwan ($17.7M), Russia ($17.25M), India ($17.2M) and Malaysia ($$11.77M).

