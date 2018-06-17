Refresh for latest…: Coming off of its $151M opening last weekend, Universal/Amblin’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom added a further $173.6M this session in 51 markets. Those include China where the dino-dollars are $111.9M (RMB 715M) for the 3-day, repping Universal’s 2nd biggest bow ever in the market, behind The Fate Of The Furious. The international box office total through Sunday is $370M.

These numbers are down from the Saturday estimates, largely owing to the difference in China which had been seen coming in with a $125M opening. Tomorrow, there’s a holiday in the mix with China celebrating the Dragon Boat Festival, and that should aid JWFK‘s momentum following what looks like a $40M Sunday. The Middle Kingdom 3-day start is the 2nd best of the year for Hollywood; and the 4th best ever for an import (in local currency), behind Fate Of The Furious, Avengers: Infinity War and Transformers: The Last Knight.

This weekend’s Jurassic haul also takes the franchise past $4B worldwide. Fallen Kingdom still has Latin America, Australia and North America to open next week.

Disney Hot on the dinos’ tails in China next weekend will be Disney/Pixar’s superpowered domestic champ, Incredibles 2. The sequel began a staggered offshore rollout this weekend and leapt to $51.5M in 25 hubs. Including its record North American debut, the global tally is $231.5M. The return of the cartoon family logged Pixar’s biggest opening weekend in 17 overseas markets including Mexico, Australia, Argentina, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and the UAE. Mexico was the top draw with $12.3M. There was very little JWFK overlap this session with the Incredibles sailing higher than the raptors in Russia and the UAE.

