Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom thrashed its way into China today, opening with an estimated $34.4M (RMB 220M) including Thursday midnights. That’s nearly double the previous film’s $17.5M on its first day back in 2015, which was a Wednesday and led to a $99.2M five-day start in the Middle Kingdom. The sequel should top that in the current three-day frame.

Through Thursday, and not including the China number, the J.A. Bayona-helmed return to Isla Nublar has grossed $202.3M at the international box office in 49 markets. Last weekend, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard scared up a $151M bow to pace just slightly below the original.

Universal Pictures

With little competition apart from early World Cup play that will be a slight drag in some markets — Spain today, for instance — and almost no overlap with Incredibles 2, JW2 will blow well past $300M this overseas session.

In China, JWFK‘s opening is among the top starts ever for June and should it pass $100M in the frame, it would be the second-best launch for a Hollywood film in 2018 behind Avengers: Infinity War. Next weekend, it will face the Disney/Pixar Incredibles sequel in China as that film continues a staggered release pattern.

The rollout on JW2 differs from the day-and-date global blowout of the earlier movie meaning T-Rex has yet to get it on in many hubs. He travels to Latin America, Australia and New Zealand next weekend alongside the domestic opening. Japan goes in July.

More updates to come through the weekend.