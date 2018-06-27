Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel and Angry Birds 2 have been dated for release by Sony. The Dwayne Johnson-starring comedy remake will drop now on Dec. 13, 2019. That puts Jumanji into the weekend after the highly anticipated family animated offering Frozen 2 and the weekend before another big movie: Star Wars: Episode IX.

Angry Birds 2 has been moved up for Sept. 6, 2019 from its previous date of Sept. 20, of the same year. That takes it to the same date now as the horror sequel It at Warner Bros.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was released during the Christmas holiday on Dec. 20, 2017 and has since grossed $404.5M domestically, $235.5M of which was made in 2018 to make it the No. 5 grosser of this year so far. Worldwide, the film which also starred Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillian, grossed $961.7M.

