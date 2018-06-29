Usually when rock stars talk of their wasted lives they mean something entirely different than what’s at the plot of Jesse Peretz’s Juliet, Naked, the critically charmed new rom-com based on the novel by Nick Hornby (About a Boy, High Fidelity).

This new trailer for the August 17 release sets up the rock & roll anti-debauchery tale sweetly: Rose Byrne’s Annie is stuck in a long-term relationship with Chris O’Dowd’s Duncan, an obsessive fan of a long-missing obscure American rock star named Tucker Crowe (Ethan Hawke). Tucker, long sober, feels like he’s wasted the last non-creative years of his life, and when the acoustic demo of Tucker’s 25-year-old hit record surfaces, and Annie writes a harshly critical review, the rocker himself comes out of hiding to praise her insight – and talk second chances for all involved.

Peretz directs from a screenplay by Evgenia Peretz and Jim Taylor & Tamara Jenkins, based on Hornby’s novel. Juliet, Naked is produced by Albert Berger & Ron Yerxa, Barry Mendel, Judd Apatow, Jeffrey Soros.

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions will release Juliet, Naked August 17. In the meantime, take a look at the trailer above and let us know what you think.