EXCLUSIVE: Julia Roberts has come aboard the feature adaptation of Chris Cleave’s best-selling novel, Little Bee, which Kathleen Robertson (Murder in the First, Boss) is penning. The project is being developed at Amazon Studios.

Based on the book by Chris Cleve, the human-triumph story is a dual narrative about a young Nigerian asylum-seeker named Little Bee and British magazine editor Sarah O’ Rourke (Roberts), who meet during the oil conflict in the Niger Delta and are reunited in England several years later under mysterious and complex circumstances.

The project will be produced by Roberts under her Red Om Films banner, along with her producing partners Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill. Gil Netter will also produce.

Back in 2009, it was reported that Nicole Kidman would star in a Little Bee adaption produced by BBC Films and Kidman’s Blossom Films.

Roberts, who won an Oscar for Erin Brockovich, was recently seen in Lionsgate sleeper hit Wonder, and will star in Peter Hedges’ Ben Is Back, with Lucas Hedges and has the upcoming drama series Homecoming also at Amazon Studios.

Robertson penned the screenplay to Fox Searchlight’s upcoming film, The Possibilities, Kaui Hart Hemmings’ follow-up novel to The Descendents, which Jason Reitman is directing and producing with Helen Estabrook. The actress/writer, who recently secured a first-look deal with Universal Cable Productions, has her own dramedy Your Time Is Up set up at Lifetime with Christina Applegate set to star. She also recently adapted the 1994 satire Swimming With Sharks for E!

Roberts is repped by CAA; Robertson is repped by Untitled Entertainment, Paradigm, attorney Jamie Feldman, and NCA Talent and Play Management in Canada. Cleve and the IP are repped by ICM Partners.

Anita Busch contributed to this report.