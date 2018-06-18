Judd Apatow is urging Fox showrunners and talent to call out Fox News Channel’s coverage of the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy to separate families from their children at the southern U.S. border.

“I haven’t worked with Fox since 2002, wrote Apatow in one of a series of tweets. “That family promotes evil ideas and greed and corruption.. We all choose who to work with. I understand why that is easier for some than others but many powerful people are powerful enough to speak up to their bosses at a moment like this.” Apatow was referring to Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of Fox News parent 21st Century Fox and CEO of Fox News Channel, and the Murdoch family.

Apatow lashed out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions after seeing footage of him speaking at the National Sheriffs’ Association, where he used the bible to justify the policy, calling him “a f**king kidnapper.”

“[AG Sessions] is a fucking kidnapper!, Apatow continued. “The Murdoch’s support these policies! Where are the Fox stars and executives speaking up?! Imagine if it was your kids. Who has a movie, TV show, sporting event, news show at Fox? How can you remain silent when they promote these policies?”

“If EVERY Fox star and show runner said this policy was evil and protested to the Murdoch family it would make a huge difference in this national debate,” Apatow insisted, though some might disagree given that the Murdochs are entertaining two offers, from Comcast and Disney, to take Fox broadcast network off their hands, among other properties.

Apatow’s tweets follow Seth MacFarlane’s lead on this one. The creator of The Orville and Family Guy over the weekend tweeted he’s “embarrassed to work for this company” after seeing Fox News Channel primetime star Tucker Carlson’s “fringe shit,” telling viewers not to believe anything they heard on rival news networks and assume the opposite to be true.

“In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources and, in general, don’t use your brain,” MacFarlane blasted.

