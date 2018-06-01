MSNBC is standing by Joy Reid in the wake of new revelations about even more incendiary old blog posts.

“Some of the things written by Joy on her old blog are obviously hateful and hurtful,” MSNBC said this afternoon in a statement. This after Reid issued yet another statement explaining/apologizing/defending her latest crop of offensive posts from her past that were brought to light.

The latest batch includes a promo for a documentary claiming 9/11 was perpetrated by the federal government, and a photoshopped image of Sen John McCain’s head on the body of a mass shooter.

“They are not reflective of the colleague and friend we have known at MSNBC for the past seven years,” the NBCUniverasal cable news network continued, adding, “Joy has apologized publicly and privately and said she has grown and evolved in the many years since, and we know this to be true.”

In her statement, Reid addressed the latest batch of decade-old blog posts that have come the light in the past several days, apologizing and commending her own “growth.”

“While I published my blog, starting in 2005, I wrote thousands of posts in real time on the issues of the day. There are things I deeply regret and am embarrassed by, things I would have said differently and issues where my position has changed. Today I’m sincerely apologizing again,” Reid said.

Previously, Reid had said some blog posts unearthed by media, mostly homophobic remarks, were “completely alien” to her and likely created by hackers.

“I’m sorry for the collateral damage and pain this is causing individuals and communities caught in the crossfire,” Reid said this afternoon of the latest crop.

That would include Meghan McCain who, on Thursday, was demanded MSNBC and/or Reid respond to the “beyond disgusting” photoshopped image of her father on one of Reid’s posts. The “Baghad John Strikes Again” post shows the Arizona senator’s head on the body of Seung-Hui Cho, who slaughtered 33 people in 2007 at Virginia Tech. Buzzfeed unearthed this post and others.

“To be clear, I have the highest respect for Sen. McCain as a public servant and patriot and wish him and his family the best,” Reid said in her statement.

“I have reached out to Meghan McCain and will continue to do so. She is a former on-air colleague and I feel deeply for her and her family,” she added.

In her statement, Reid also was compelled to add there is “no question in my mind that Al Qaeda perpetrated the 9/11 attacks or about Israel’s right to its sovereignty.”

That’s because newly unearthed blog posts indicate Reid urged people to watch the Alex Jones co-produced Loose Change 9/11 suggesting the attacks that day they were perpetrated by U.S. government, and also blogged suggesting otherwise, in re Israel.

In her statement, Reid points to having “spoken openly about my evolution on many issues and know that I’m a better person today than I was over a decade ago,” leaving to others to discuss in the inevitable TV news talk to follow whether she is setting the bar pretty low.

“I believe the totality of my work attests to my ideals and I continue to grow every day,” she said.