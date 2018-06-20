It’s all in the delivery. Josh Brolin, channeling his most evil Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War, stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tuesday and, at his host’s urging, read some presidential tweets in the voice of mean, mean Thanos.

You haven’t heard “witch hunt,” “a very stable genius at that,” and “MAGA” until you’ve heard this in these sinister tones.

Brolin was on the show to plug his upcoming action thriller Sicario: Day of the Soldado (in theaters June 29), but wasn’t averse to partaking in some good-natured Avengers action.

Check out his Thanos-voiced readings above at about the 9:42 mark.