YouTube has given a straight-to-series order to Weird City, a half-hour comedic sci-fi anthology from Oscar and Emmy winner Jordan Peele (Get Out) and Emmy-nominated writer Charlie Sanders (Key and Peele). The six-episode series will debut exclusively on YouTube Premium in 2019. Adam Bernstein (Fargo, Scrubs, 30 Rock) is set to direct the first two episodes. Jose Molina (The Tick, Marvel’s Agent Carter, Sleepy Hollow) will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Co-written by Peele and Sanders, Weird City is an anthology set in the not-too-distant future metropolis of Weird. Each episode is an exploration of issues that pertains to present day life, stories that could only be told now through the prism of sci-fi and comedy.

Weird City is produced by Peele’s Monkey Paw Productions, Sonar Entertainment, Mosaic and Raskal Productions. Peele, Sanders and Bernstein will also serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld who will executive produce through Monkeypaw, Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni through Sonar Entertainment, Sam Hansen and Jimmy Miller through Mosaic and Keith Raskin and Linda Morel through Raskal Productions.

Monkeypaw Productions was founded by Peele in 2012. In TV, it produced the Emmy-winning Key & Peele on Comedy Central for its five-season run, and also has the Tracy Morgan comedy series The O.G., recently renewed for a second season by TBS.

Sanders was a writer and co-producer on all five seasons of Key & Peele. He received three Emmy nominations for outstanding writing for the series.

“We are thrilled to be in business with Jordan, Charlie and Jose, who have brilliantly created a highly entertaining satire that will be a timely send up of modern society,” said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content, YouTube. “We are excited to partner with Sonar Entertainment and all of the innovative storytellers behind ‘Weird City’ to push boundaries and redefine what a comedy series can be.”

“Writer/creator Charlie Sanders and I collaborated on some Key & Peele sketches that took on everything from the ‘Black Republicans’ to ‘Continental Breakfasts’ to ‘Family Matters’,” said Peele. “Now, with YouTube we present a series of comedy driven twisted-ass science fiction stories that take place in a world close to ours but just a little bit off.”

“We’re excited to work with Jordan, Charlie and YouTube to share this unique and timely series with audiences,” said Tom Lesinski, CEO, Sonar Entertainment. “Jordan’s ability to capture the zeitgeist through genre-bending storytelling is unparalleled, and that certainly is the case with Weird City.”