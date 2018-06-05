Amazon Studios continues to ramp up its roster of TV talent, signing an exclusive first-look television deal with Oscar and Emmy winner Jordan Peele (Get Out) and his Monkeypaw Productions.

Peele and his company most recently had a first-look TV deal with Sonar Entertainment, which yielded The Hunt, a vengeance-driven Nazi hunting drama, which got a straight-to-series order by Amazon last month. It is one of two projects Monkeypaw Productions has at Amazon, along with the upcoming Lorena Bobbitt documentary. (On the feature side, Peele has a deal at Universal Pictures.)

Amazon Studios

“Jordan, (Monkeypaw president) Win Rosenfeld, and the Monkeypaw team represent the ideal creative collaboration as we continue to ramp up original, culturally relevant and riveting television,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Our Lorena Bobbitt documentary and series order for The Hunt represent just the start of what will be a prolific and exciting relationship with Monkeypaw.”

Monkeypaw Productions was founded by Peele in 2012. In TV, it produced the Emmy-winning Key & Peele on Comedy Central for its five-season run, and also has the Tracy Morgan comedy series The O.G., recently renewed for a second season by TBS.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this new relationship with Amazon,” Peele said. “They’ve been a fantastic partner to Monkeypaw over the last year because they’re committed to the same kind of fun and culturally-relevant television we are.”

On the TV side, Amazon Studios has overall deals with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, The Walking Dead‘s Robert Kirkman, Catastrophe‘s Sharon Horgan, Utopia‘s Gillian Flynn and Stranger Things alum Justin Doble, among others.