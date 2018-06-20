Jonathan Tucker is the latest to speak out and protest against Fox News amidst Trump’s “fake news” narrative and in the wake of Laura Ingraham comparing the children detention centers along the Mexican border to summer camps as well as Tucker Carlson saying that viewers should discount any other media besides Fox News.

The Westworld star took to Twitter Tuesday night and posted an uplifting quote Ronald Reagan made in his farewell address about American immigrants with the caption, “Used to watch @FoxNews programs from time to time. registered independent. ill be donating all @foxsearchlight @FOXTV @FOXSports @20thcenturyfox residuals to @RAICESTEXAS.”

RAICES is the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, a nonprofit organization that provides low-cost legal defense services to immigrant and refugee families in Texas.

He also commended Steve Levitan and Seth MacFarlane “for making your voices heard for the children in this horrible time.”

The Kingdom star is following the lead of Levitan and MacFarlane who recently commented how they were “embarrassed” and “disgusted” to work for Fox. MacFarlane’s was specifically outraged over Carlson’s remarks and in protest donated a $2 million donation to NPR and $500,000 to Los Angeles’ NPR membership station, KPCC, the top news distribution for NPR content in Southern California.

Levitan, who has been at 20th Century Fox TV, which has produced his comedy Modern Family for almost two decades, announced that he will not be re-upping his current overall deal, which is expiring.

Judd Apatow and Paul Feig have also come forward and urged Fox showrunners and talent to call out Fox News Channel’s coverage of the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy.

Tucker appeared on the Fox-produced The Practice early on and also starred in the 2001 Fox Searchlight film The Deep End alongside Tilda Swinton, Goran Visnjic, and Josh Lucas. His gesture to donate his residuals may trigger others to follow suit.