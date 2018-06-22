Netflix’s long-time communications chief and former journalist used the ultimate derogatory term for African-Americans in a meeting, causing almost immediate outage among colleagues, sources tell us.

Jonathan Friedland was fired after dropping the N-word, sources confirm. He did not respond to requests seeking comment.

In a move very telling of a communications professional, Friendland tried to get ahead of the disclosure by taking to Twitter, and announcing his exit after making “insensitive” comments to members of his team. The former journalist announced his departure on Twitter.

“I’m leaving Netflix after seven years,” Friedland wrote. “Leaders have to be beyond reproach in the example we set and unfortunately I fell short of that standard when I was insensitive in speaking to my team about words that offend in comedy.”

Friedland, the Wall Street Journal’s one-time Los Angeles bureau chief who’s known for his acerbic wit, said via tweet that he feels “awful” about the distress that his lapse caused the company and its staff and said he considered it an honor to work for the company.

Netflix confirmed his departure.

The spokesperson joined Netflix in February 2011, after serving as senior vice president of communications at The Walt Disney Co. Before that, he spent over 20 years as a foreign correspondent and editor, mainly with The Wall Street Journal, in the U.S., Asia and Latin America and co-founded the Diarios Rumbo chain of Spanish-language newspapers in Texas.

Friedland was elevated to chief communications officer after guiding CEO Reed Hastings through the Qwikster naming debacle (you’ll recall the ill-fated plan to re-name Netflix’s DVD business that was met with plenty of rotten tomatoes).

Hastings ultimately apologized, saying, “I messed up. I owe everyone an explanation.”

The executive shakeup comes as Netflix has been on a roll, with its market cap soaring past established media players like Disney amid investor enthusiasm for the company’s growth.