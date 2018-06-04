Like those retiring GOP politicians who dare to confront President Donald Trump because they have no seat to lose, Jon Stewart became the late-night comic to blast back at Trump’s demand Samantha Bee be fired over a Full Frontal remark.

Bee, Stewart’s longest-serving The Daily Show correspondent, called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c**t” on air last week for posting a photo of herself holding one of her children, when the White House adviser has done nothing to stop her father’s policy of taking children away from immigrant parents.

Bee apologized as the White House called for TBS to cancel her late-night show. Trump followed that up with a tweet asking why TBS had not done so yet.

“They don’t give a sh*t about the word ‘c*nt,’” Stewart said, in re Trump’s administration. “He says that instead of ‘please,’ I’m guessing,” Stewart snarked of reports Trump has used the word over the years. Speaking onstage Sunday in San Francisco at a Q&A session with San Francisco Chronicle’s Peter Hartlaub, Stewart warned the GOP never will “give up this ‘We’re the real victims’ game.”

“It’s a game, it’s a strategy, and it’s working,” Stewart said.

“Please understand that a lot of what the right does – and it’s maybe their greatest genius – is they’ve created a code of conduct that they police, that they themselves don’t have to, in any way, abide,” Stewart said.

The longtime The Daily Show host joked he’s thought about a presidential run because “we’ve clearly lowered the bar,” so “why not me? I say crazy sh*t all the time.”

On Sunday night, The Daily Show alum John Oliver had dipped a toe into the Bee vs. Donald Trump fracas.

In a blink-and-you-missed-it moment, Oliver told a joke during his HBO show Last Week Tonight, having to do with the concept of time on the planet Mercury. The gag, he said, was designed exclusively for astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson, and Oliver wondered what Tyson thought of the gag.

Tyson said the joke was not factually up to snuff and explained why.

“Shut up Neil! Why do you have to ruin everything!” Oliver began to scream. “Just enjoy something, for once in your fucking life! What is wrong with you, you feckless – oh, never mind, it’s not worth it. Bad idea.”

Bee has said she will address her remark and the fallout on Wednesday’s Full Frontal.