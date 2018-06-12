Jon Bernthal is negotiating to join Matt Damon and Christian Bale in Ford V. Ferrari, the James Mangold-directed Fox drama about the battle between the two premiere car makers to win Le Mans in 1966. Bernthal is in talks to play Lee Iacocca, a key marketing exec at Ford during the 60s and later a symbol of the resilience of the American auto industry when he headed Chrysler.

Bernthal is currently shooting the second season of his Netflix series The Punisher. He has most recently seen on the bigscreen in the films The Wolf Of Wall Street, The Accountant, Baby Driver and Wind River, with a sequel to The Accountant on the drawing board at Warner Bros. He did not as expected take a turn in the Neil Armstrong space film First Man, bowing out of the Damien Chazelle-directed film due to a family emergency. They are working out his deal and his Punisher schedule as we speak.

WME and Burstein Company rep him.