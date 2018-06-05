How many Joker movies can audiences endure?

Deadline has confirmed that Warner Bros. is in early development on a Joker standalone film in the Suicide Squad universe starring Jared Leto, who will also executive produce. No writer or director are assigned at this time. It’s very early.

Meanwhile Todd Phillips’ origin tales film about the Joker –which Deadline broke the news on– is still in development and will fall under a different DC origins cinematic banner, to separate it from the titles set during the current day. Joaquin Phoenix is set to star in Phillips’ movie.

Variety had today’s news on Leto’s Joker title. Let’s see which project makes it to the finish line first. Suicide Squad 2 is going into production some time next year.