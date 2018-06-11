Actor and Thor: Ragnarok helmer Taika Waititi inserts himself into his latest directorial effort in a rather memorable way. Having done such double duty on his films including Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows, he now is playing the role of the Man Who Wanted to Rule the World.

Waititi posted a photo on social media today of him in character as a version of Adolf Hitler (see below, not above). It shows the Fuhrer sitting at a dinner table with Scarlett Johansson — is he checking her out? — and Roman Griffin Davis, who plays a German boy in his imaginary friend Hitler’s army who discovers that his mother (Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their home.

Oscar winner Sam Rockwell and Rebel Wilson co-star in the film, which Fox Searchlight will distribute.

Waititi, who fielded multiple offers after last year’s Thor: Ragnarok hammered out a cool $854 million worldwide, wrote the script and will is producing Jojo Rabbit with Carthew Neal and Chelsea Winstanley. Kevan Van Thompson is the executive producer.

It’s a return to Waititi’s indie beginnings after that big-budget Disney/Marvel film. Here is the pic he posted on Instagram this morning, followed by another one from a few days ago in which he offers a proper Nazi salute as they film the “anti-f*ckface satire.” In the latter, he added the caption, “What better way to insult Hitler than having him portrayed by a Polynesian Jew?”