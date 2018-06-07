Universal has dated Working Title/Studio Canal’s threequel Johnny English Strikes Again for a Oct. 26 stateside bow.

This 15-year old Rowan Atkinson franchise really doesn’t make a dent on this side of the pond, by abroad they’re cash cows with the first two titles making over $320M.

The third pic, which kicks off overseas in late September, has the bumbling spy contending with a cyber-attack that has revealed all the undercover agents in Britain.

Atkinson stars with Ben Miller, Olga Kurylenko, Jake Lacy and Oscar-winner Emma Thompson. David Kerr makes his feature-film directorial debut. Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner produce with Chris Clark. Pic is written by William Davies (Johnny English series, How to Train Your Dragon).