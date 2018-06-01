Johnathon Schaech (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, That Thing You Do!) has signed on for Michael Cristofer’s thriller, The Night Clerk, joining Tye Sheridan, Helen Hunt, Ana de Armas, and John Leguizamo. Sheridan, who is also a producer on the film, stars as Hotel night clerk Bart Bromley, a highly intelligent young man on the Autism spectrum who becomes a prime suspect when a woman is murdered during his shift. David Wulf of WulfPak Productions and Highland Film Group are producing the project. Convergent Media LLC is financing the film and Santosh Govindaraju, Dan Reardon, and Robbie Brenner will serve as executive producers. Schaech, who next appears with Frank Grillo and Bruce Willis in the upcoming Lionsgate film Reprisal, is repped by APA, Risa Shapiro, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.

Cironneau/REX/Shutterstock

Actress Julie Gonzalo is set for a supporting role in the indie thriller, The Great Illusion, which stars Selma Blair and Graham Greene. Directed by Maria Gabriela Cardenas, the film follows a tortured FBI agent suffering from an irrational fear of darkness, as he investigates a mysterious former prostitute in order to catch a vicious serial killer. Gonzalo will play Theresa, a tough single mother of two. Cardenas wrote the script with Oscar Cardenas, who also co-stars in the film. Amy Williams (Mothers and Daughters) is producing the project. Gonzalo was part of the main cast of TNT short-lived Dallas revival and is also known for her roles in films like Freaky Friday and A Cinderella Story. She’s repped by Innovative and LINK Entertainment.