John Oliver kicked off Last Week Tonight explaining how the June 12 summit between the U.S. and North Korea was suddenly back on over and un-read clown letter.

Last week, President Donald Trump met with senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol who had brought Trump this comically oversized letter from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. Trump had his picture taken holding the clown letter, standing next to the North Korean envoy.

“And as if smiling while holding a letter from a dictator were not enough of a propaganda coup for North Korea, the president raved about the letter to the press,” Oliver marveled.

In footage of Trump’s latest impromptu presser on the White House Lawn, after the photo-op, Trump teased the gaggle, “Oh, would you like to see what was in that letter! Wouldn’t you like? How much? How much?”

“It was a very interesting letter. At some point, I’ll be able to give it to you, maybe,” Trump added.

Oliver noted Trump would make an even worse Moses than he is a president: “Oh, wouldn’t you like to see what’s in these tablets! Maybe I’ll show you later – if you’re lucky.”

Even stranger, about eight minutes later in the presser, after calling the letter interesting ,Trump told the reporters, “I haven’t seen the letter yet. I purposefully did not open the letter. I haven’t open it…I said [to Kim Yong Chol] “Would you want me to open it?’ He said, ‘You can read it later.'”

“I may be in for a big surprise, folks!” Trump told the reporters, as he walked away, smiling.

Oliver agreed. “Yeah you might, though! Because you just agreed to a summit without reading the contents of the letter that supposedly convinced you to do it!”

“Worst case scenario: it’s a declaration of war. Best cast scenario it says:

Donald, It’s me. I have run away to North Korea and I’m never coming back. Melania, [your third wife]

Later in his show, Oliver also made reference to the controversy over fellow The Daily Show alum Samantha Bee having called Ivanka a “feckless c**t” in the latest edition of her late-night show Full Frontal. Some have demanded TBS cancel the program. Bee has apologized in a statement, and

TBS

says she will address the controversy again on this week’s edition.

During a segment about the bilking of seniors by corrupt wards, Oliver told a joke having to do with the concept of time on the planet Mercury – a gag he said was designed exclusively for astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson, and wondered what Tyson thought of the gag.

Tyson said the joke was not factually up to snuff and explained why.

“Shut up Neil! Why do you have to ruin everything!” Oliver began to scream. “Just enjoy something, for once in your fucking life! What is wrong with you, you feckless – oh, never mind, it’s not worth it. Bad idea.”