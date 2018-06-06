It looks like White House aid Kelly Sadler is out of a job. Earlier in May, Sadler cracked a “joke” about Sen John McCain for his opposition to Donald Trump’s pick of Gina Haspel as CIA director saying that it did not matter because “he’s dying anyway.” On Tuesday, the White House announced that she was let go.

Sadler reportedly called Meghan McCain after the insensitive remark, but it did not go over well with Senator’s daughter. On The View, Meghan addressed Sadler saying, “The thing that surprised me most is, I don’t understand what kind of environment you’re working in where that would be acceptable, and then you can come to work the next day and still have a job.”

Nearly a month later, Sadler seems to be out of a job.

Sen. McCain is currently battling terminal brain cancer and was also mocked by Trump during his campaign. He said the Senator was only considered a war hero because he was captured, adding, “I like people that weren’t captured.” He has since continued his trashing of McCain, specifically when he literally gave the thumbs down as the Senate voted on a plan to kill Obamacare.