Danny McBride and John Goodman are returning to HBO for The Righteous Gemstones pilot.

The televangelist family comedy created by the Eastbound & Down star finds McBride and the Treme vet teaming up to play the offspring heir apparent to Goodman’s world famous and acerbic preaching patriarch. As the McBride portrayed Jesse Gemstone arrogantly attempts to expand and modernize the global TV ministry that his Goodman played father Eli created “a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ” comes into focus as the Gemstone legacy.

Long time McBride collaborator Jody Hill will serve as an EP as will David Gordon Green on the long percolating project. McBride will also direct the pilot HBO has just given the green light to. The trio of McBride, Joe helmer Green and Hill most recently worked together on the Netflix pic The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, which launches on the streaming service on July 6.

Of course, the Righteous Gemstone news comes as Goodman’s dance card has filled up with ABC’s recent order of The Conners for this fall.

The now Roseanne-less spinoff replaces the canceled Roseanne after its star’s online racist tweets, career crash and burn. The plan is Emmy winner will do the Gemstones pilot first and shift into Dan Conner gear ASAP. If Righteous Gemstones is picked up to series by the now WarnerMedia owned premium cabler, Goodman will get in front of the camera with McBride after production on The Conners is complete, I hear.

That could all be up to the Good Lord.

