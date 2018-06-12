John Cena has hopped aboard the Jackie Chan express with the previously untitled action film Project X, which is being directed by Scott Waugh (Need for Speed).

The script, written by Arash Amel, follows a Chinese private security contractor who must help get oil workers out of peril when the refinery is attacked in Baghdad. Once he uncovers the attack as part of the plot to steal the oil, he partners up with an American former Marine who lives in Iraq teaching orphans. The Marine had been fooled into thinking he was working to seize illegally-gotten Chinese assets before he learns that he was had and partners up with the Snow Leopard Commando.

Producing the project is Chan, Joe Tam, Esmond Ren, and Hans Canosa.

Cena is also attached to star in Universal Pictures’ action thriller, The Janson Directive, with Dwayne Johnson on as an executive producer. Cena most recently was seen in the studio’s comedy Blockers. He also voiced the bull in Ferdinand and stars in the upcoming Transformers spinoff Bumblebee. He is repped by ICM Partners.