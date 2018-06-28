EXCLUSIVE: Silicon Valley star Jimmy O. Yang is set to star in coming-of-age comedy The Opening Act, from writer-director Steve Byrne. Vince Vaughn and Peter Billingsley are producing the pic via their Wild West Picture Show Productions as filming is currently underway in Los Angles.

The plot follows Will O’Brien, who has the job, the girl but all that’s missing is his true passion in life, to become a stand-up comedian. When he gets the opportunity he’s been waiting for, the emcee slot on the road, opening for his hero Billy G., he’ll spend the weekend contemplating the life he’s set up and the one he truly wants to pursue, the life of a comedian.

Neal Brennan, Russell Peters and Debby Ryan co-star along with Bill Burr, Anjelah Johnson, Tom Segura and Roy Wood Jr.

Sefton Fincham of Look to the Sky Films is also producing the pic while Shafin Diamond, Dwight Manley, and Michael Shader serve as executive producers. Endeavor Content is representing the film’s worldwide sales.

Yang, who will next be seen in hotly anticipated Warner Bros film, Crazy Rich Asians, is repped by WME and Artists First.