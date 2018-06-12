Summit, schmummit, the real showdown is on. Jimmy Kimmel said on his ABC show tonight that he is heading to Houston this weekend for “a major sporting event” that he called, “Bigger than the NBA Finals, bigger than the Stanley Cup. On Saturday, I will fly to Texas — on a plane! — to play Sen. Ted Cruz — in a game of one-on-one basketball.”

In a zing against the 2016 GOP also-ran, Kimmel added, “This will be Ted Cruz’s second-most embarrassing loss to a TV host in recent memory.” Watch the clip below.

ABC

The Blobfish Basketball Classic grudge match is set for the H&PE Arena at Texas Southern University. Why exactly have reached this point? Per the host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight: “The reason this is happening is because after Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, I likened Sen. Cruz to a blobfish. And he did not like that … so he challenged me to a game of one-on-one. And I accepted. And now it’s gonna happen.”

Attention oddsmakers: Cruz was a varsity hoopster in high school. Kimmel played the clarinet. No truth to the rumor that Sean Hannity will be the referee — or a cheerleader.