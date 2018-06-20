“President Trump is continuing to blame Democrats for his new ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy that has taken thousands of children from their parents and forced them into the detention centers you’ve seen,” Jimmy Kimmel update his ABC late-night viewers.

“Even with a hellstorm of criticism coming his way from Republicans and Democrats alike, the President is digging in. As he does,” Kimmel said. “He keeps saying there’s a law requiring him to do this.

“Which, first of all, no there isn’t. That’s complete BS. And secondly, since when did Donald Trump start caring about laws? There’s also a law against starting a fake University, I think.”

This morning, Trump said Democrats want illegal immigrants to “infest” our country.

“He used the word ‘infest’,” Kimmel assured viewers. “You know, just like his German grandfather infested our country: no job, no English. He just crawled in, on his stomach, and infested the country with a bunch of Trumps.”

Kimmel noted Trump’s policy is not popular, with polling showing 67% of Americans against it.

“Even Melania released a statement saying she hates to see families separated, partly because it makes her jealous,” Kimmel joked.

The President is clearly using these children to try to get his wall funded, Kimmel claimed, as have many others.

“And here’s the thing, if Trump wants to use kids as negotiating tools, the kids he should use are Eric and Donald Jr. They seem to be enormous tools.”