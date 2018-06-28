Comedy Central is branching into live events in the UK with the launch of a three day stand-up festival. Comedians including Jimmy Carr, Russell Howard and Katherine Ryan will headline Comedy Central Live, which will take place between October 5 – 7 in Southampton.

While the Viacom-owned broadcaster has held promotional events such as a Friends festival in the UK, the move marks the first time that it has held a full comedy gala.

Other comedians include Catastrophe creator and star Rob Delaney, Love Island narrator Iain Stirling and What Would Beyonce Do? star Luisa Omielan as well as Rob Beckett, Desiree Burch, Chris Ramsey, Joel Dommett, Nish Kumar, Russell Kane, Dane Baptiste, Mo Gilligan, Phil Wang, Suzi Ruffell, Reginald D Hunter, Doc Brown and Britain’s Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy.

In addition, the event will hold live versions of a number of its on screen shows such as Your Face Or Mine, Drunk History and Roast Battle UK as well as a themed experiential area, including iconic comedy attractions from South Park, Joel and Nish Vs The World and Takeshi’s Castle.

Jill Offman, EVP and Managing Director Comedy Central UK, said, “We are always looking for new ways to connect with our loyal audiences, so it only made sense for Comedy Central to launch one of the biggest Comedy festivals the UK has ever seen. We will be offering all our favourite stand up acts as well as live versions of our best shows including Your Face or Mine and Drunk History along with a chance to bounce on Takeshi’s Castle, the world’s largest inflatable TV pop-up.”