Jim Margolis has joined Netflix’s Hasan Minhaj Project as showrunner. The weekly talk show, in which The Daily Show correspondent explores cultural and politics, is scheduled to launch later this year. Netflix has ordered 32 episodes. Minhaj will executive produce in addition to hosting. Series co-creator, Prashanth Venkataramanujam, will also executive produce, as will Art & Industry’s Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman, and Haven Entertainment’s Jennie Church-Cooper.

Margolis previously was showrunner/executive producer of Comedy Central’s Hood Adjacent after serving as co-executive producer on HBO’s Veep. Repped by Verve and Schreck Rose, Margolis’ credits also include Starz’s Blunt Talk, Adult Swim’s Newsreader, and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

Minhaj, Jon Stewart’s last hire to The Daily Show, will exit Comedy Central’s topical late-night show in late July.

Netflix aired Minhaj’s one-hour comedy special Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King last year. He joins Daily Show alum Michelle Wolf on the streaming service. They also have in common having served in the thankless role of White House Correspondents’ Dinner host at the gala’s two at-bats so far during the administration of President Donald Trump.