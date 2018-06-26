Jerry Seinfeld is all over the place in his stance — well, it’s closer to stand-up than stance — on Roseanne Barr’s firing from Roseanne. Falling somewhere between an interview and a bit (watch it above), Seinfeld tells Entertainment Tonight that a) Barr should be replaced, b) Barr shouldn’t have been fired and c) he’s never seen someone ruin their entire career with the push of a button.

Seinfeld’s memory might not be what it once was, it seems. True, his old Seinfeld pal Michael Richards didn’t press the button on his own career demolition, but someone in Richards’ audience did. Remember, Jerry?

In an exclusive interview on today’s Entertainment Tonight — he was plugging the July 6 launch of his Netflix series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee — Seinfeld is asked about the Barr firing. “I think they should get another Roseanne,” he says. “They brought Dan Connor back, right? He was dead, right? So why can’t we get another Roseanne? There are other funny women that can do that part.”

OK, let’s just move past that “Dan Connor” is a fictional character who did not appear to insult an entire race, while Roseanne Barr is, at the very least, not fictional.

Seinfeld’s next comment is even more Bizarro Jerry. “I didn’t see why it was necessary to fire her,” he says. “Why would you murder someone who’s committing suicide?”

Too flip to bother with? Fine. How’s this?

“But I never saw someone ruin their entire career with one button push,” Seinfeld said. “That was fresh.”

Clearly he was referring to the tweet that led to Barr’s swift fall from grace. But can Seinfeld really not remember all the way back to 2006? That’s when a Laugh Factory audience member pushed a button and videotaped Seinfeld‘s own Kramer, actor Richards, in a racist rant that brought Richards’ career to a screeching halt. Not even a mea culpa on LAte Show with David Letterman Show, with Seinfeld as emotional go-between, could return Richards’ career to Cosmo heights.