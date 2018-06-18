Summer officially starts in a couple of days but on the Big 4 the season has already kicked in as the third and final season debut of Shades of Blue (0.6/3) proved last night.

Back for that one more round, the Jennifer Lopez led NYPD NBC drama returned at a new time of year to an all-time series low among adults 18-49. Down a hard 40% from its Season 2 opener and surely hobbled by a repeat of America’s Got Talent (0.7/3) as a lead-in, Shades of Blue not only declined from AGT by a tenth but lost the 10 PM time slot to a To Tell The Truth (0.8/4). Maybe putting the hurt on a bit more, the ABC game show was down a tenth itself from last week’s fast affiliates.

Overall, the Disney-owned net won the night with a 0.8/4 in the key demo and 4.63 million in viewership.

The top-rated show of the night was Celebrity Family Feud (1.1/5) and second place went to The $100,000 Pyramid (0.9/4). Both series were down from their season premieres of last week by 39% and 25% respectively.

At 7 PM, Dateline (0.5/3) was the same as its June 10 show, while Fox’s One Strange Rock (0.5/3) was up a tenth. CBS’ only originals of Sunday were 60 Minutes (0.5/3), which dropped 29% in the key demo, and Instinct (0.4/2), which was down 33% from its last new show. Fox’s Ghosted (0.5/2) saw an uptick of a tenth last night from its broadcast of last week.