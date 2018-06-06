EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner is attached to star and produce Yes Day, a comedy based on the concept of parents devoting one day annually to saying “yes” to their kids’ requests. The project, which is in early development, has Beatriz at Dinner helmer Miguel Arteta attached to direct with Entertainment 360 and Grey Matter Productions producing.

Garner has made a tradition of celebrating “Yes Day!” with her three children, sharing some fun pictures on Instagram back in September. The concept is inspired by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenhelp’s 2009 children’s book of the same name. On “Yes Day”, kids receive only positive answers from their parents to requests such as pizza for breakfast, late bedtimes, and food fights.

Garner can be seen next in STXfilms/Lakeshore’s action thriller Peppermint and she recently starred in 20th Century Fox’s gay teenage comedy Love, Simon. She can also be seen this summer in the HBO Lena Dunham- and Jenni Kohner-produced comedy series Camping.

Arteta recently directed The Orchard romance title Duck Butter starring Alia Shawkat and Laia Costa, which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival. His Sundance Film Festival premiere Beatriz at Dinner went on to be named one of the National Board of Review’s top 10 independent films last year and earned two Independent Spirit nominations for Mike White’s screenplay and lead female actress Salma Hayek.