Jeff Zucker will not be among those exiting Time Warner’s various networks now that a federal judge has ixnayed the Trump administration’s effort to squash the company’s acquisition by AT&T.

Turns out, the CNN Worldwide chief has had a deal in place for months, to helm the cable news network through the 2020 election. And who isn’t looking forward to another election cycle of Trump trashing Zucker and the CNN execs’ responses?

Zucker, who used to be Trump’s boss when he starred in The Apprentice/Celebrity Apprentice and Zuck ran NBC, is one of President Trump’s favorite people to hate. Just this morning he tweeted that CNN, along with NBC, were “the country’s biggest enemy.”

Just this past April, Trump kicked off a Tuesday tweet-ranting abou Zucker, claiming “you cannot get a job at CNN unless you state that you are totally anti-Trump” and that “Little Jeff Zuker” – as spelling-challenged Trump called him in the tweet – is “not having much fun lately” POTUS spewed, claiming Zucker’s job was in jeopardy.

It would appear Trump got bad intel on that, according to today’s news, first reported by Vanity Fair. CNN is declining to weigh in.

That said, calendar year to date, CNN is averaging 989K viewers in primetime and 334K in the news demo, trailing Fox News Channel’s 2.503 million and 497K, and MSNBC’s 1.853M and 392K, respectively. Different stats but same finish in total day.

Months ago, back in January, Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva reported Zucker’s name had appeared in a field of potential successors for John Skipper, following Skipper’s abrupt resignation as president of ESPN and co-chairman of Disney Media Networks. Back then, Zucker’s contract had been set to run out at the end of this year.