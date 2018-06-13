Comedy Central has handed Jeff Ross’ Roast Battle a third season and has set up a local version of the stand-up format in Mexico.

The reality competition format, pits some of the country’s most vicious comedians against one another, one-on-one in a bracket-style, insult comedy contest with an all-star panel of judges deciding their tournament fate, launched its second series in the U.S. last year and will return for a six-episode run later this summer. Once again led by Ross and referee/comedian Brian Moses, Roast Battle is executive produced by Ross, Moses, Amy Zvi, Willie Mercer, Rell Battle, Rick Austin, and Joel Gallen, who also directs. Jonas Larsen, Christian McLaughlin, Jordan Ellner and Ryan Moran are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

Mexico is also getting its own version, to premiere in July 2018. Duelo de Comediantes will consist of six half-hour episodes with local comedians. Comedy Central Latin America will produce. Elsewhere, Roast Battle South Africa has scored a second season, also launching in July, while in the UK, where the show is fronted by Jimmy Carr and Katherine Ryan, Fulwell 73 and Carr’s Ideasatron will produce a second season featuring five episodes to air this autumn.

“They say the line between love and hate is very thin. Roast Battle makes it nearly transparent,” said Kent Alterman, President, Comedy Central.

“Roast Battle is an equal opportunity offender. A show without boundaries or borders that delights and shocks in equal measure,” added Jill Offman, EVP of Comedy Central International and Paramount Channel. “Get ready Mexico.”