Jeff Goldblum has been cast in Price of Admission, the dramedy/thriller that will star Michael Sheen and Michelle Monaghan.

Peter Glanz is directing the pic, which centers on a middling playwright (Sheen) amidst a mid-life crisis and failing marriage. His wife (Monaghan) is tired of being second fiddle to his work — she wants a family. But incapable of functioning in reality, he submerges himself in an elaborate play about his life. The only person who understands his plight is his best friend, Alexander Taft (Goldblum), a behavioral psychologist with a mid-life crisis of his own.

The project was announced earlier this year in Berlin, and Radiant International was selling foreign rights there and at Cannes. ICM Partners packaged the film and is handling U.S. rights. Neda Armian of Armian Pictures, Alex Foster and Glanz are producers.

Goldblum, most recently featured in the voice cast of Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, is next up reprising in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom which opens June 22. He is repped by ICM Partners and Industry Entertainment.