The Vertical Networks show (for those who may have missed earlier installments) is a movie-centric interview series where celebrities watch some of their most memorable on-screen moments, and comment on their past performances.

Goldblum returns to the helicopter scene with Sam Neill and Laura Dern in Jurassic Park, offers this observation about Independence Day star Will Smith (“Will Smith smells like a field of wildflowers. There’s a node of tobacco and a node of chocolate”), and recites one of his most memorable lines from the 1983 film The Big Chill.

The episode premieres today on Snapchat, in an interview is timed to entice millennial snappers to head to the theaters when Jurassic World opens on June 22. Last month, Lucy Hale appeared on Celebrity Binge Watch, where she revealed her first on-screen kiss was “with a girl,” with her Truth or Dare costar Tyler Posey.