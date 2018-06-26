Former Key & Peele executive producer Jay Martel is returning to Comedy Central as showrunner of Alternatino with Arturo Castro, based on the digital series of the same name.

Created by and starring Broad City regular Castro, Alternatino is a sketch show based on Castro’s experiences as a Latino millennial in the United States.

Martel will executive produce alongside Castro, Nick Jasenovec and Sam Saifer, David Martin, Jon Thoday and Richard Allen-Turner for Avalon Television, with Avalon Television producing. The first season will be shot in New York City this fall.

Martel and his former longtime writing partner Ian Roberts served as co-showrunners for all five seasons of the Emmy and Peabody-winning Key & Peele for Comedy Central. Martel and Roberts currently serve as executive producers/showrunners for TV Land’s Teachers, which is currently in its third season.

His feature work includes the screenplay for Warner Bros’ Get Hard starring Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell. Martel also wrote and directed the final Luther: The Obama Translator sketch with Key and Peele after the 2016 election. A frequent contributor to The New Yorker, Martel is also the author of the novel Channel Blue. He’s repped by Verve and Ziffren Brittenham.