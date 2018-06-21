EXCLUSIVE: Jason Biggs, who recently starred opposite Julianne Nicholson in the Toronto Film Festival-premiering Who We Are Now and in last year’s Freeform TV movie Angry Angel, has signed with ICM Partners.

Biggs played Larry Bloom on Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, and was Scoop Rosenbaum on Broadway in the revival of The Heidi Chronicles opposite Elisabeth Moss. His film credits include starring in the American Pie movies, Woody Allen’s Anything Else, Jersey Girl and Saving Silverman.

He and his wife Jenny Mollen also recently co-hosted and produced the Lifetime game show My Partner Knows Best.

Biggs, previously at UTA, continues to be repped by Management 360 and Steve Burkow at Ziffren Law.