Sony has made some intriguing RSVPs on the fall calendar tonight: Jason Reitman’s Gary Hart biopic The Front Runner will open limited on Nov. 7, expand on Nov. 16 and break wide on Nov. 21, the Thanksgiving stretch.

It would come as no surprise if The Front Runner premieres during fall’s festival trifecta of Venice, Telluride and Toronto. Last year Sony premiered Roman J. Israel, Esq. at TIFF and opened the film in mid-November, initially limited then a wide expansion. The legal drama earned Denzel Washington his sixth Oscar nomination as a lead actor.

James Gunn’s untitled horror film from H Collective will open on Nov. 30 this year. This is the project directed by David Yarovesky that went into production in March. Brian and Mark Gunn wrote the script with The H Collective fully financing and producing alongside James Gunn and his company Troll Court Entertainment. Sony originally had this date reserved for Adam Robitel’s The Escape Room (previously known as The Maze) which is now moving to Feb. 1, 2019. The weekend following the Thanksgiving/Black Friday stretch is a dead zone at the box office, however, horror has been programmed before here prior, read Universal’s Krampus ($16.2M opening, $42.7M). Gunn’s horror pic faces zero competition.

On Feb. 1, Escape Room doesn’t have any major studio competition opening against it, however, there’s LD Entertainment’s remake of Jacob’s Ladder.