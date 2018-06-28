Veteran marketing executive Jacqueline Parkes has been promoted to an expanded role as Chief Marketing Officer and EVP of Digital Studios for MTV, VH1 and Logo, a dual role in which she will continue to oversee marketing and creative for the group while also assuming oversight of digital content and social media for the brands.

In her new role as EVP of Digital Studios, she will partner closely with Viacom Digital Studios to develop original digital series, franchises, verticals and other content for MTV, VH1 and Logo, and build on the brands’ combined social reach of more than 300 million followers worldwide. Most recently, Parkes served as CMO for MTV, VH1 and Logo. She will continue to report to Chris McCarthy, President of MTV, VH1 and Logo. McCarthy announced Parkes’ promotion in a memo to staff which you can read in full below.

“Over the course of her amazing career, Jacqueline has demonstrated a passion for reinvention and innovation that has also been a hallmark of our brands,” said McCarthy. “I’m thrilled that Jacqueline is taking on a bigger role in our organization and will apply her intuitive ability to connect with audiences to our fast-growing digital portfolio.”

In her new role as EVP of Digital Studios, Parkes and her team will build a full slate of original digital series, franchises, verticals and other content. This summer, the Digital Studios unit will introduce three previously announced new shows including Yo! MTV Whips, a YouTube show with Nick Cannon; Snookin’ in the Crib, a YouTube show extension of the Cribs franchise with Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi; an MTV News daily show on Twitter and Promposal on Snapchat, which follows teens as they land their dream dates.

Since Parkes joined MTV in 2016, the network’s prime ratings have climbed 25%, social streams have tripled, and overall digital streams have risen to more than 500M views per month this year, up 85% over last year, according to MTV. In May, MTV had its most streamed month on Facebook ever, with nearly 510 million total video views across all MTV accounts.

At VH1, Parkes and her team have grown video streams, up 28% year-over-year and driven growth and engagement on social around RuPaul’s Drag Race and Love & Hip Hop.

Prior to joining MTV, Parkes served as Chief Marketing Officer for Major League Baseball, the first woman to hold the title in professional sports.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of Chris’ leadership team and have the opportunity to drive fan engagement for our amazing portfolio of brands across all platforms,” said Parkes. “I look forward to partnering with VDS to develop digital originals that will continue to expand our business.”