Hernandez, who was CMO at NBCUniversal Hispanic Enterprises; COO of Telemundo Enterprises, publisher of People en Español and Teen People and, most recently, a consultant to Combate Americas. She will be based in New York and will report to Campbell McLaren, the company’s CEO and founder.

“Jackie is well-positioned to take Combate Americas into a rapidly changing media landscape,” said McLaren. “She is the undisputed champion of Hispanic millennials and Gen- Z marketing. Her leadership skills are world-class. It is a true honor to welcome her into La Jaula.”

Hernandez, in co-ordination with McLaren, will guide the continued global expansion of the company. MMA has proved to be a major viewership draw, especially among young, multicultural men prized by advertisers. That demographic advantage powered the UFC ’s recent multi-platform deal with ESPN. Combate Americas is aiming to follow a similar trajectory while leaning into the global Hispanic affinity for MMA.

“The intersection of cultures and new identities around the world — including the U.S. — has propelled today’s young generations to be rule breakers, culture benders and trendsetters,” Hernandez said. “I’m excited and honored to join Campbell and the Combate Americas team because we are committed to ensuring new generations see themselves reflected in its fandom. Our audiences and the heroes who bring our franchise to life are the spirit of Combate.”