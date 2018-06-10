Actor Jackson Odell was found dead on Friday in a sober living home, according to reports. The young actor was found unresponsive at the facility in the San Fernando Valley and there were no immediate signs of foul play.

Jackson had a recurring role on television’s The Goldbergs as student Ari Caldwell, and also appeared on Nickelodeon’s iCarly. He also made an appearance on Modern Family.

His film career included the 2011 children’s film Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.

The young actor had been involved in the business since age 12 and was also a singer/songwriter, scoring several songs for the soundtrack of the 2018 movie Forever Your Girl, including the Lauren Alaina hit, “Wings of an Angel.”