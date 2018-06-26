Industry veteran Peter Keramidas has joined the executive team at ITV Studios America as EVP Operations, Strategy and Business Development. Keramidas will report to Philippe Maigret, President, ITV Studios America.

Keramidas has held multiple senior positions with leading entertainment companies, as well as running his own consulting practice advising on content strategy. He most recently served as CFO and Exec VP of Strategy at Sonar Entertainment, and previously held senior positions with ABC, Warner Bros., and Showtime Networks where he was Exec VP of Programming. His consulting work was focused on advising dozens of companies ranging from established studios to talent agencies to firms looking to formulate strategies to navigate the television business.

“I have worked with Peter for many years and know first-hand that his understanding of the television business is second to none. Peter will play a key role in helping us drive growth and manage ITV Studios’ expanding US scripted TV operations across our labels,” said Maigret.