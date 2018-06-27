ITV is hunting for a new Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer after Ian Griffiths revealed he would be stepping down in the next 12 months.

Griffiths, who has been with the British commercial broadcaster since 2008, has been a key figure in the company’s growth from traditional linear broadcaster to a firm that operates a raft of production companies in the UK and U.S. as well as around the world.

He was named Group Finance Director in September 2008 and in April 2017 took on additional responsibilities as COO ahead of the arrival of Carolyn McCall as Chief Executive.

Griffiths said, “ITV is a brilliant business with superb people and I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here. I am immensely proud of everything that we have achieved at ITV, not least in keeping the business together through the financial crisis and then delivering strong shareholder returns from 2010 onwards. I will be leaving a great team and a business in good shape.

“I wish Carolyn and the team all the very best as they continue to take ITV from strength to strength.”

McCall added, “Ian leaves ITV in strong financial health. He has helped me steer the strategy refresh and will continue to be involved in embedding the implementation over the next few months. I and everyone at ITV will be sorry to see him leave and we wish him all the very best for the future.”

ITV Chairman Sir Peter Bazalgette said: “Ian has been a key part of the management team that transformed ITV’s performance. The strategy that Ian helped develop and deliver has created a strong platform for our future success and delivered real value for shareholders. On behalf of the Board and our shareholders I would like to thank Ian for all he has done for ITV.”